HEVC & H.265 Encoder Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of HEVC & H.265 Encoder in global, including the following market information:

Global HEVC & H.265 Encoder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global HEVC & H.265 Encoder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five HEVC & H.265 Encoder companies in 2021 (%)

The global HEVC & H.265 Encoder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

HD Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of HEVC & H.265 Encoder include Hikvision, Cisco Systems, Harmonic, Dahua Technology Co., Ltd., Bosch Security Systems, ATEME, VITEC, Sumavision and Beijing Tongzhou Shida Technology Co.,Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the HEVC & H.265 Encoder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global HEVC & H.265 Encoder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global HEVC & H.265 Encoder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

HD

4K

8K

Others

Global HEVC & H.265 Encoder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global HEVC & H.265 Encoder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Broadcast

Surveillance

Global HEVC & H.265 Encoder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global HEVC & H.265 Encoder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies HEVC & H.265 Encoder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies HEVC & H.265 Encoder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies HEVC & H.265 Encoder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies HEVC & H.265 Encoder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hikvision

Cisco Systems

Harmonic

Dahua Technology Co., Ltd.

Bosch Security Systems

ATEME

VITEC

Sumavision

Beijing Tongzhou Shida Technology Co.,Ltd.

NEC

Axis Communications

Antrica Limited

