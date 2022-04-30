HEVC & H.265 Encoder Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of HEVC & H.265 Encoder in global, including the following market information:
Global HEVC & H.265 Encoder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global HEVC & H.265 Encoder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five HEVC & H.265 Encoder companies in 2021 (%)
The global HEVC & H.265 Encoder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
HD Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of HEVC & H.265 Encoder include Hikvision, Cisco Systems, Harmonic, Dahua Technology Co., Ltd., Bosch Security Systems, ATEME, VITEC, Sumavision and Beijing Tongzhou Shida Technology Co.,Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the HEVC & H.265 Encoder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global HEVC & H.265 Encoder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global HEVC & H.265 Encoder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
HD
4K
8K
Others
Global HEVC & H.265 Encoder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global HEVC & H.265 Encoder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Broadcast
Surveillance
Global HEVC & H.265 Encoder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global HEVC & H.265 Encoder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies HEVC & H.265 Encoder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies HEVC & H.265 Encoder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies HEVC & H.265 Encoder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies HEVC & H.265 Encoder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Hikvision
Cisco Systems
Harmonic
Dahua Technology Co., Ltd.
Bosch Security Systems
ATEME
VITEC
Sumavision
Beijing Tongzhou Shida Technology Co.,Ltd.
NEC
Axis Communications
Antrica Limited