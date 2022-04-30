Zirconium Tube Rod Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Zirconium Tube Rod in global, including the following market information:
Global Zirconium Tube Rod Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Zirconium Tube Rod Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Zirconium Tube Rod companies in 2021 (%)
The global Zirconium Tube Rod market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Zr 702 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Zirconium Tube Rod include Sandvik Materials Technology, American Elements, Superior Tube, United Titanium, BWX Technologies, Inc., Edgetech Industries, Global Tubes, Duisburg Special Tubes GmbH and KJ Tubing, Inc. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Zirconium Tube Rod manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Zirconium Tube Rod Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Zirconium Tube Rod Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Zr 702
Zr 704
Others
Global Zirconium Tube Rod Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Zirconium Tube Rod Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Chemical Industry
Engery
Others
Global Zirconium Tube Rod Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Zirconium Tube Rod Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Zirconium Tube Rod revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Zirconium Tube Rod revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Zirconium Tube Rod sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Zirconium Tube Rod sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sandvik Materials Technology
American Elements
Superior Tube
United Titanium
BWX Technologies, Inc.
Edgetech Industries
Global Tubes
Duisburg Special Tubes GmbH
KJ Tubing, Inc.
Baoji Wang Delong Metal Materials Co., Ltd.