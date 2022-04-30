Selfie Ring LED Lighting Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Selfie Ring LED Lighting in global, including the following market information:
Global Selfie Ring LED Lighting Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Selfie Ring LED Lighting Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Selfie Ring LED Lighting companies in 2021 (%)
The global Selfie Ring LED Lighting market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Below 10” Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Selfie Ring LED Lighting include Digpower Solutions, D?rrGmbH, Emart, Fotodiox, GODOX Photo Equipment Co.,Ltd., Savage, Efind, Neewer and Shenzhen Sheginel Technology Co., Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Selfie Ring LED Lighting manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Selfie Ring LED Lighting Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Selfie Ring LED Lighting Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Below 10”
10”-18”
Above 18”
Global Selfie Ring LED Lighting Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Selfie Ring LED Lighting Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Live Broadcast
Video Recording
Others
Global Selfie Ring LED Lighting Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Selfie Ring LED Lighting Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Selfie Ring LED Lighting revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Selfie Ring LED Lighting revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Selfie Ring LED Lighting sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Selfie Ring LED Lighting sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Digpower Solutions
D?rrGmbH
Emart
Fotodiox
GODOX Photo Equipment Co.,Ltd.
Savage
Efind
Neewer
Shenzhen Sheginel Technology Co., Ltd.
AIXPI
Cyezcor
Ubeesize
Impressions Vanity
QIAYA
GVM
Rtako
Alltop Electronics
Changzhou Lvjijia