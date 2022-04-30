Intelligent Sorting Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Intelligent Sorting Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Intelligent Sorting Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Intelligent Sorting Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Intelligent Sorting Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Intelligent Sorting Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Optical Sorting Equipment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Intelligent Sorting Equipment include Tomra, Buhler, Satake, Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc., Key Technology, Hefei Taihe Intelligent Technology Group Co.,Ltd., Anhui Zhongke Optic-electronic Color Sorter Machinery Co., Ltd. (Hefei Metalforming Intelligent Manufacturing Co., Ltd.), Anhui Jiexun Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. and Daewon GSI Co., Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Intelligent Sorting Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Intelligent Sorting Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Intelligent Sorting Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Optical Sorting Equipment

Gravity Sorting Equipment

Others

Global Intelligent Sorting Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Intelligent Sorting Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Agricultural Field

Beverage Crops

Plastic Recycling

Glass Recycling

Industrial Products

Food

Others

Global Intelligent Sorting Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Intelligent Sorting Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Intelligent Sorting Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Intelligent Sorting Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Intelligent Sorting Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Intelligent Sorting Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Tomra

Buhler

Satake

Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc.

Key Technology

Hefei Taihe Intelligent Technology Group Co.,Ltd.

Anhui Zhongke Optic-electronic Color Sorter Machinery Co., Ltd. (Hefei Metalforming Intelligent Manufacturing Co., Ltd.)

Anhui Jiexun Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd.

Daewon GSI Co., Ltd.

Anzai

Anhui Hongshi Optoelectronic High-Tech Co., Ltd.

Hefei Angelon Electronics Co.,Ltd.

Anhui Wenyao Intelligent Optoelectonics

Comas

Orange Sorting Machines (India) Pvt Ltd

Anhui Bida Photoelectric Technology Co., Ltd.

Hefei Growking Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd.

Anhui Vision Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd

Hefei Longbow Optoelectronic Technology Co.,Ltd

Anhui Sharpvision Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd.

Hefei Obote Automation Equipment Co., ltd.

SHIBUYA SEIKI CO., LTD.

Cimbria (AGCO)

GREEFA

Raytec Vision

Pellenc ST

Steinert

Redwave (BT-Wolfgang Binder GmbH)

Sesotec GmbH

Binder+Co AG

