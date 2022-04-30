Intelligent Sorting Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Intelligent Sorting Equipment in global, including the following market information:
Global Intelligent Sorting Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Intelligent Sorting Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Intelligent Sorting Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Intelligent Sorting Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Optical Sorting Equipment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Intelligent Sorting Equipment include Tomra, Buhler, Satake, Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc., Key Technology, Hefei Taihe Intelligent Technology Group Co.,Ltd., Anhui Zhongke Optic-electronic Color Sorter Machinery Co., Ltd. (Hefei Metalforming Intelligent Manufacturing Co., Ltd.), Anhui Jiexun Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. and Daewon GSI Co., Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Intelligent Sorting Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Intelligent Sorting Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Intelligent Sorting Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Optical Sorting Equipment
Gravity Sorting Equipment
Others
Global Intelligent Sorting Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Intelligent Sorting Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Agricultural Field
Beverage Crops
Plastic Recycling
Glass Recycling
Industrial Products
Food
Others
Global Intelligent Sorting Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Intelligent Sorting Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Intelligent Sorting Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Intelligent Sorting Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Intelligent Sorting Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Intelligent Sorting Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Tomra
Buhler
Satake
Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc.
Key Technology
Hefei Taihe Intelligent Technology Group Co.,Ltd.
Anhui Zhongke Optic-electronic Color Sorter Machinery Co., Ltd. (Hefei Metalforming Intelligent Manufacturing Co., Ltd.)
Anhui Jiexun Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd.
Daewon GSI Co., Ltd.
Anzai
Anhui Hongshi Optoelectronic High-Tech Co., Ltd.
Hefei Angelon Electronics Co.,Ltd.
Anhui Wenyao Intelligent Optoelectonics
Comas
Orange Sorting Machines (India) Pvt Ltd
Anhui Bida Photoelectric Technology Co., Ltd.
Hefei Growking Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd.
Anhui Vision Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd
Hefei Longbow Optoelectronic Technology Co.,Ltd
Anhui Sharpvision Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd.
Hefei Obote Automation Equipment Co., ltd.
SHIBUYA SEIKI CO., LTD.
Cimbria (AGCO)
GREEFA
Raytec Vision
Pellenc ST
Steinert
Redwave (BT-Wolfgang Binder GmbH)
Sesotec GmbH
Binder+Co AG