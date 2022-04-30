Corrugated Carton Making Machine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Corrugated Carton Making Machine in global, including the following market information:

Global Corrugated Carton Making Machine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Corrugated Carton Making Machine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Corrugated Carton Making Machine companies in 2021 (%)

The global Corrugated Carton Making Machine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Below 100 BPM Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Corrugated Carton Making Machine include BOBST, Packsize, ISOWA Corporation, Dongfang Precision Science & Technology, MHI, HOMAG, EMBA Machinery, Shanghai Dinglong Machinery and Guangdong Hongming, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Corrugated Carton Making Machine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Corrugated Carton Making Machine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Corrugated Carton Making Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Below 100 BPM

100-300 BPM

Above 300 BPM

Global Corrugated Carton Making Machine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Corrugated Carton Making Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and Beverage

Electronics

Cosmetic and Personal Care

Clothing

Others

Global Corrugated Carton Making Machine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Corrugated Carton Making Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Corrugated Carton Making Machine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Corrugated Carton Making Machine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Corrugated Carton Making Machine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Corrugated Carton Making Machine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BOBST

Packsize

ISOWA Corporation

Dongfang Precision Science & Technology

MHI

HOMAG

EMBA Machinery

Shanghai Dinglong Machinery

Guangdong Hongming

CMC

Kolbus Autobox

Panotec

Shinko Machine Mfg

Quadient (formerly Neopost)

Ming Wei

Sunrise Pacific Co

Zhongke Packaging

LCR

G. Kraft Maschinenbau GmbH

Shanghai ChaoChang Packing

