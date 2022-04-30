Uncategorized

Corrugated Carton Making Machine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Corrugated Carton Making Machine in global, including the following market information:
Global Corrugated Carton Making Machine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Corrugated Carton Making Machine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Corrugated Carton Making Machine companies in 2021 (%)
The global Corrugated Carton Making Machine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Below 100 BPM Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Corrugated Carton Making Machine include BOBST, Packsize, ISOWA Corporation, Dongfang Precision Science & Technology, MHI, HOMAG, EMBA Machinery, Shanghai Dinglong Machinery and Guangdong Hongming, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Corrugated Carton Making Machine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Corrugated Carton Making Machine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Corrugated Carton Making Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Below 100 BPM
100-300 BPM
Above 300 BPM
Global Corrugated Carton Making Machine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Corrugated Carton Making Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food and Beverage
Electronics
Cosmetic and Personal Care
Clothing
Others
Global Corrugated Carton Making Machine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Corrugated Carton Making Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Corrugated Carton Making Machine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Corrugated Carton Making Machine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Corrugated Carton Making Machine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Corrugated Carton Making Machine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BOBST
Packsize
ISOWA Corporation
Dongfang Precision Science & Technology
MHI
HOMAG
EMBA Machinery
Shanghai Dinglong Machinery
Guangdong Hongming
CMC
Kolbus Autobox
Panotec
Shinko Machine Mfg
Quadient (formerly Neopost)
Ming Wei
Sunrise Pacific Co
Zhongke Packaging
LCR
G. Kraft Maschinenbau GmbH
Shanghai ChaoChang Packing

