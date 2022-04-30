Artificial Heart Implant Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Artificial Heart Implant in global, including the following market information:

Global Artificial Heart Implant Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Artificial Heart Implant Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Artificial Heart Implant companies in 2021 (%)

The global Artificial Heart Implant market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ventricular Assist Devices Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Artificial Heart Implant include Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Abbott, Terumo, B.Braun, SynCardia, BiVACOR, CARMAT and ReinHeart TAH GmbH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Artificial Heart Implant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Artificial Heart Implant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Artificial Heart Implant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ventricular Assist Devices

Total Artificial Hearts

Global Artificial Heart Implant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Artificial Heart Implant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Acute Myocardial Infarction

Unstable Angina

Angina Pectoris

Global Artificial Heart Implant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Artificial Heart Implant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Artificial Heart Implant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Artificial Heart Implant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Artificial Heart Implant sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Artificial Heart Implant sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Medtronic

Boston Scientific

Abbott

Terumo

B.Braun

SynCardia

BiVACOR

CARMAT

ReinHeart TAH GmbH

Cleveland Heart

AbioMed

OregonHeart, Inc.

Berlin Heart

Jarvik Heart Inc.

Sun Medical Technology Research

ReliantHeart

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-artificial-heart-implant-forecast-2022-2028-81

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/life-sciences/global-artificial-heart-implant-forecast-2022-2028-81