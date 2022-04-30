Sodium-ion Battery Energy Storage System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sodium-ion Battery Energy Storage System in global, including the following market information:

Global Sodium-ion Battery Energy Storage System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sodium-ion Battery Energy Storage System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MWh)

Global top five Sodium-ion Battery Energy Storage System companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sodium-ion Battery Energy Storage System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Phosphate Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sodium-ion Battery Energy Storage System include Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited., Liaoning Xikong Sodium-ion Battery, HiNa Battery Technology Co., Ltd and Faradion Limited, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Sodium-ion Battery Energy Storage System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sodium-ion Battery Energy Storage System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MWh)

Global Sodium-ion Battery Energy Storage System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Phosphate Material

Fluorophosphate Material

Global Sodium-ion Battery Energy Storage System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MWh)

Global Sodium-ion Battery Energy Storage System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Power Station

Industrial Use

Others

Global Sodium-ion Battery Energy Storage System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MWh)

Global Sodium-ion Battery Energy Storage System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sodium-ion Battery Energy Storage System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sodium-ion Battery Energy Storage System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sodium-ion Battery Energy Storage System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MWh)

Key companies Sodium-ion Battery Energy Storage System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited.

Liaoning Xikong Sodium-ion Battery

HiNa Battery Technology Co., Ltd

Faradion Limited

