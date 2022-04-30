Supercapacitor Electrode Material Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Supercapacitor Electrode Material in global, including the following market information:
Global Supercapacitor Electrode Material Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Supercapacitor Electrode Material Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Supercapacitor Electrode Material companies in 2021 (%)
The global Supercapacitor Electrode Material market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Coal-based Electrode Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Supercapacitor Electrode Material include Kuraray, Power Carbon Technology, Millennium Carbo, Beihai Sence Carbon Materials Technology, Fujian Yuanli Active Carbon Co., Ltd., Kai Yu, Meijn Engery, Fuzhou Yihuan Carbon Co.,Ltd. and Jacobi Carbons and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Supercapacitor Electrode Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Supercapacitor Electrode Material Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Supercapacitor Electrode Material Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Coal-based Electrode Material
Wood-based Electrode Material
Others
Global Supercapacitor Electrode Material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Supercapacitor Electrode Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Radial Style Supercapacitor
Cylindricality Supercapacitor
Button Style Supercapacitor
Square Supercapacitor
Pouch Supercapacitor
Global Supercapacitor Electrode Material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Supercapacitor Electrode Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Supercapacitor Electrode Material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Supercapacitor Electrode Material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Supercapacitor Electrode Material sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Supercapacitor Electrode Material sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Kuraray
Power Carbon Technology
Millennium Carbo
Beihai Sence Carbon Materials Technology
Fujian Yuanli Active Carbon Co., Ltd.
Kai Yu
Meijn Engery
Fuzhou Yihuan Carbon Co.,Ltd.
Jacobi Carbons
Cabot Corporation