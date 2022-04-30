Graphite Electrode for Electric Arc Furnace Steel Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Graphite Electrode for Electric Arc Furnace Steel in global, including the following market information:
Global Graphite Electrode for Electric Arc Furnace Steel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Graphite Electrode for Electric Arc Furnace Steel Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Graphite Electrode for Electric Arc Furnace Steel companies in 2021 (%)
The global Graphite Electrode for Electric Arc Furnace Steel market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Regular Power Graphite Electrode Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Graphite Electrode for Electric Arc Furnace Steel include Showa Denko K.K, Fangda Carbon New Material Co., Ltd., GrafTech International, Graphite India Limited (GIL), HEG Limited, Tokai Carbon, SEC Carbon, Ltd, Energoprom Group and Jilin Carbon Company Limited, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Graphite Electrode for Electric Arc Furnace Steel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Graphite Electrode for Electric Arc Furnace Steel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Graphite Electrode for Electric Arc Furnace Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Regular Power Graphite Electrode
High Power Graphite Electrode
Ultra High Power (UHP) Graphite Electrode
Global Graphite Electrode for Electric Arc Furnace Steel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Graphite Electrode for Electric Arc Furnace Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Alloy Steel
Carbon Structural Steel
Others
Global Graphite Electrode for Electric Arc Furnace Steel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Graphite Electrode for Electric Arc Furnace Steel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Graphite Electrode for Electric Arc Furnace Steel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Graphite Electrode for Electric Arc Furnace Steel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Graphite Electrode for Electric Arc Furnace Steel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Graphite Electrode for Electric Arc Furnace Steel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Showa Denko K.K
Fangda Carbon New Material Co., Ltd.
GrafTech International
Graphite India Limited (GIL)
HEG Limited
Tokai Carbon
SEC Carbon, Ltd
Energoprom Group
Jilin Carbon Company Limited
Kaifeng Pingmei New Carbon Materials Technology Co., Ltd
Nantong Yangzi Carbon Co.,.Ltd.