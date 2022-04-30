Graphite Electrode for Electric Arc Furnace Steel Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Graphite Electrode for Electric Arc Furnace Steel in global, including the following market information:

Global Graphite Electrode for Electric Arc Furnace Steel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Graphite Electrode for Electric Arc Furnace Steel Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Graphite Electrode for Electric Arc Furnace Steel companies in 2021 (%)

The global Graphite Electrode for Electric Arc Furnace Steel market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Regular Power Graphite Electrode Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Graphite Electrode for Electric Arc Furnace Steel include Showa Denko K.K, Fangda Carbon New Material Co., Ltd., GrafTech International, Graphite India Limited (GIL), HEG Limited, Tokai Carbon, SEC Carbon, Ltd, Energoprom Group and Jilin Carbon Company Limited, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Graphite Electrode for Electric Arc Furnace Steel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Graphite Electrode for Electric Arc Furnace Steel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Graphite Electrode for Electric Arc Furnace Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Regular Power Graphite Electrode

High Power Graphite Electrode

Ultra High Power (UHP) Graphite Electrode

Global Graphite Electrode for Electric Arc Furnace Steel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Graphite Electrode for Electric Arc Furnace Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Alloy Steel

Carbon Structural Steel

Others

Global Graphite Electrode for Electric Arc Furnace Steel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Graphite Electrode for Electric Arc Furnace Steel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Graphite Electrode for Electric Arc Furnace Steel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Graphite Electrode for Electric Arc Furnace Steel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Graphite Electrode for Electric Arc Furnace Steel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Graphite Electrode for Electric Arc Furnace Steel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Showa Denko K.K

Fangda Carbon New Material Co., Ltd.

GrafTech International

Graphite India Limited (GIL)

HEG Limited

Tokai Carbon

SEC Carbon, Ltd

Energoprom Group

Jilin Carbon Company Limited

Kaifeng Pingmei New Carbon Materials Technology Co., Ltd

Nantong Yangzi Carbon Co.,.Ltd.

