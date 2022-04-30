Active and Passive Electronic Component Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Active and Passive Electronic Component in global, including the following market information:

Global Active and Passive Electronic Component Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Active and Passive Electronic Component Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Active and Passive Electronic Component companies in 2021 (%)

The global Active and Passive Electronic Component market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Transistor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Active and Passive Electronic Component include Texas Instruments, Murata, STMicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductors, Kyocera, Omron, Amphenol, ON Semiconductor and Infineon Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Active and Passive Electronic Component manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Active and Passive Electronic Component Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Active and Passive Electronic Component Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Transistor

Diode

Resistor

Capacitor

Inductor

Transducer

Others

Global Active and Passive Electronic Component Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Active and Passive Electronic Component Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Communications

Lighting

Industrial

Medical

Others

Global Active and Passive Electronic Component Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Active and Passive Electronic Component Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Active and Passive Electronic Component revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Active and Passive Electronic Component revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Active and Passive Electronic Component sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Active and Passive Electronic Component sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Texas Instruments

Murata

STMicroelectronics

NXP Semiconductors

Kyocera

Omron

Amphenol

ON Semiconductor

Infineon Technologies

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

TDK Corporation

Analog Devices, Inc.

Molex

Vishay

Qorvo

Nippon Mektron

Vectron

Yageo

Skyworks

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd.

Eaton Corp.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Littelfuse

Panasonic Corporation

KEMET

Nippon Chemi-Con

Microchip

