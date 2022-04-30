Electric School Bus Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric School Bus in global, including the following market information:
Global Electric School Bus Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Electric School Bus Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Electric School Bus companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electric School Bus market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Battery Electric School Bus Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electric School Bus include Yutong, BYD, King Long, Zhong Tong, Foton, ANKAI, Nanjing Gold Dragon, Dominion Energy and Daimler. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Electric School Bus manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electric School Bus Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric School Bus Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Battery Electric School Bus
Hybrid School Bus
Global Electric School Bus Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric School Bus Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Preschool Education
Primary School
Others
Global Electric School Bus Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric School Bus Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Electric School Bus revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Electric School Bus revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Electric School Bus sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Electric School Bus sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Yutong
BYD
King Long
Zhong Tong
Foton
ANKAI
Nanjing Gold Dragon
Dominion Energy
Daimler