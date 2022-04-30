Orthodontic Aligner Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Orthodontic Aligner in global, including the following market information:

Global Orthodontic Aligner Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Orthodontic Aligner Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (“K Units)

Global top five Orthodontic Aligner companies in 2021 (%)

The global Orthodontic Aligner market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Clear Aligner Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Orthodontic Aligner include Align Technology, Dentsply Sirona, Ormco Corporation, 3M, ClearCorrect (Straumann), American Orthodontics, Angelalign, DB Orthodontics and Smartee, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Orthodontic Aligner manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Orthodontic Aligner Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (“K Units)

Global Orthodontic Aligner Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Clear Aligner

Ceramic Semi-Invisible Aligner

Global Orthodontic Aligner Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (“K Units)

Global Orthodontic Aligner Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Adults

Teenagers

Global Orthodontic Aligner Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (“K Units)

Global Orthodontic Aligner Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Orthodontic Aligner revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Orthodontic Aligner revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Orthodontic Aligner sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (“K Units)

Key companies Orthodontic Aligner sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Align Technology

Dentsply Sirona

Ormco Corporation

3M

ClearCorrect (Straumann)

American Orthodontics

Angelalign

DB Orthodontics

Smartee

G&H Orthodontics

Irok

BioMers

ClearPath Orthodontics

Geniova

Clarus Company

EZ SMILE

Scheu Dental

