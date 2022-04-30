Passenger-to-Freighter (P2F) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Passenger-to-Freighter (P2F) in Global, including the following market information:
Global Passenger-to-Freighter (P2F) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Passenger-to-Freighter (P2F) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Narrowbody Passenger-to-Freighter (P2F) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Passenger-to-Freighter (P2F) include AEI, ST Engineering, HAECO, Precision Aircraft Solutions, IAI Bedek and Pemco Conversions (Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Passenger-to-Freighter (P2F) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Passenger-to-Freighter (P2F) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Passenger-to-Freighter (P2F) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Narrowbody Passenger-to-Freighter (P2F)
Widebody Passenger-to-Freighter (P2F)
Global Passenger-to-Freighter (P2F) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Passenger-to-Freighter (P2F) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Airlines
Logistics Company
Rental Company
Global Passenger-to-Freighter (P2F) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Passenger-to-Freighter (P2F) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Passenger-to-Freighter (P2F) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Passenger-to-Freighter (P2F) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AEI
ST Engineering
HAECO
Precision Aircraft Solutions
IAI Bedek
Pemco Conversions (Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services)