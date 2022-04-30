Electric Automobile Positive Temperature Coefficient Heater Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Automobile Positive Temperature Coefficient Heater in global, including the following market information:
Global Electric Automobile Positive Temperature Coefficient Heater Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Electric Automobile Positive Temperature Coefficient Heater Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Electric Automobile Positive Temperature Coefficient Heater companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electric Automobile Positive Temperature Coefficient Heater market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PTC Immersion Heater Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electric Automobile Positive Temperature Coefficient Heater include Ebersp?cher, Backer Group, Suzhou New Electronics, Zhenjiang Dongfang Electric Heating Technology Co.,Ltd, MAHLE, DBK Group, Xinpa Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., HGTECH and Mountain Source, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Electric Automobile Positive Temperature Coefficient Heater manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electric Automobile Positive Temperature Coefficient Heater Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Automobile Positive Temperature Coefficient Heater Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
PTC Immersion Heater
PTC Air Heater
Others
Global Electric Automobile Positive Temperature Coefficient Heater Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Automobile Positive Temperature Coefficient Heater Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Battery Electric Vehicle
Hybrid Electric Vehicle
Global Electric Automobile Positive Temperature Coefficient Heater Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Automobile Positive Temperature Coefficient Heater Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Electric Automobile Positive Temperature Coefficient Heater revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Electric Automobile Positive Temperature Coefficient Heater revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Electric Automobile Positive Temperature Coefficient Heater sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Electric Automobile Positive Temperature Coefficient Heater sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ebersp?cher
Backer Group
Suzhou New Electronics
Zhenjiang Dongfang Electric Heating Technology Co.,Ltd
MAHLE
DBK Group
Xinpa Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.
HGTECH
Mountain Source
Sharing Electronics
GMN
Headway Electric Heat Components CO.,LTD
Chongqing Shiji Jingxin Industry
STEGO
Calient?
Xingchen Electric Heater
KLC
Beno Electric
ROTFIL