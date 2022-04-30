Electric Automobile Positive Temperature Coefficient Heater Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Automobile Positive Temperature Coefficient Heater in global, including the following market information:

Global Electric Automobile Positive Temperature Coefficient Heater Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electric Automobile Positive Temperature Coefficient Heater Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Electric Automobile Positive Temperature Coefficient Heater companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electric Automobile Positive Temperature Coefficient Heater market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PTC Immersion Heater Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electric Automobile Positive Temperature Coefficient Heater include Ebersp?cher, Backer Group, Suzhou New Electronics, Zhenjiang Dongfang Electric Heating Technology Co.,Ltd, MAHLE, DBK Group, Xinpa Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., HGTECH and Mountain Source, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Electric Automobile Positive Temperature Coefficient Heater manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electric Automobile Positive Temperature Coefficient Heater Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Automobile Positive Temperature Coefficient Heater Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PTC Immersion Heater

PTC Air Heater

Others

Global Electric Automobile Positive Temperature Coefficient Heater Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Automobile Positive Temperature Coefficient Heater Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Battery Electric Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Global Electric Automobile Positive Temperature Coefficient Heater Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Automobile Positive Temperature Coefficient Heater Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electric Automobile Positive Temperature Coefficient Heater revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electric Automobile Positive Temperature Coefficient Heater revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electric Automobile Positive Temperature Coefficient Heater sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Electric Automobile Positive Temperature Coefficient Heater sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ebersp?cher

Backer Group

Suzhou New Electronics

Zhenjiang Dongfang Electric Heating Technology Co.,Ltd

MAHLE

DBK Group

Xinpa Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.

HGTECH

Mountain Source

Sharing Electronics

GMN

Headway Electric Heat Components CO.,LTD

Chongqing Shiji Jingxin Industry

STEGO

Calient?

Xingchen Electric Heater

KLC

Beno Electric

ROTFIL

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-electric-automobile-positive-temperature-coefficient-heater-forecast-2022-2028-756

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/machines/global-electric-automobile-positive-temperature-coefficient-heater-forecast-2022-2028-756