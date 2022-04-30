PTC Immersion Heater Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of PTC Immersion Heater in global, including the following market information:

Global PTC Immersion Heater Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global PTC Immersion Heater Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five PTC Immersion Heater companies in 2021 (%)

The global PTC Immersion Heater market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Over-the-Side Immersion Heater Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PTC Immersion Heater include NIBE, Thermon, Zhenjiang Dongfang Electric Heating Technology, OMEGA (Spectris), Watlow, Chromalox, Hotset GmbH, Friedr. Freek GmbH and Zoppas Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the PTC Immersion Heater manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PTC Immersion Heater Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global PTC Immersion Heater Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Over-the-Side Immersion Heater

Flanged Immersion Heater

Screw Plug Immersion Heater

Others

Global PTC Immersion Heater Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global PTC Immersion Heater Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Home Appliance

Industrial Appliance

Automobile

Others

Global PTC Immersion Heater Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global PTC Immersion Heater Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PTC Immersion Heater revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PTC Immersion Heater revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies PTC Immersion Heater sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies PTC Immersion Heater sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

NIBE

Thermon

Zhenjiang Dongfang Electric Heating Technology

OMEGA (Spectris)

Watlow

Chromalox

Hotset GmbH

Friedr. Freek GmbH

Zoppas Industries

Thermowatt (Ariston Thermo)

Tutco Heating Solutions Group

Tempco Electric Heating Element Corporation

Headway Electric Heat Components CO.,LTD

Warren Electric Corporation

Durex Industries

Sanbra Fyffe Limited

WATTCO

Indeeco

