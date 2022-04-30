PTC Immersion Heater Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of PTC Immersion Heater in global, including the following market information:
Global PTC Immersion Heater Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global PTC Immersion Heater Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five PTC Immersion Heater companies in 2021 (%)
The global PTC Immersion Heater market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Over-the-Side Immersion Heater Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of PTC Immersion Heater include NIBE, Thermon, Zhenjiang Dongfang Electric Heating Technology, OMEGA (Spectris), Watlow, Chromalox, Hotset GmbH, Friedr. Freek GmbH and Zoppas Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the PTC Immersion Heater manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global PTC Immersion Heater Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global PTC Immersion Heater Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Over-the-Side Immersion Heater
Flanged Immersion Heater
Screw Plug Immersion Heater
Others
Global PTC Immersion Heater Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global PTC Immersion Heater Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Home Appliance
Industrial Appliance
Automobile
Others
Global PTC Immersion Heater Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global PTC Immersion Heater Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies PTC Immersion Heater revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies PTC Immersion Heater revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies PTC Immersion Heater sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies PTC Immersion Heater sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
NIBE
Thermon
Zhenjiang Dongfang Electric Heating Technology
OMEGA (Spectris)
Watlow
Chromalox
Hotset GmbH
Friedr. Freek GmbH
Zoppas Industries
Thermowatt (Ariston Thermo)
Tutco Heating Solutions Group
Tempco Electric Heating Element Corporation
Headway Electric Heat Components CO.,LTD
Warren Electric Corporation
Durex Industries
Sanbra Fyffe Limited
WATTCO
Indeeco