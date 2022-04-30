Central Water Chillers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Central Water Chillers in global, including the following market information:

Global Central Water Chillers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Central Water Chillers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Central Water Chillers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Central Water Chillers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Minimum Water Outlet Temperature ?10? Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Central Water Chillers include Johnson Controls, Mitsubshi, Daikin, Trane (Ingersoll-Rand), Parker Hannifin, Dunham-Bush, Bosch, Dimplex Thermal Solutions and Orion Machinery and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Central Water Chillers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Central Water Chillers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Central Water Chillers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Minimum Water Outlet Temperature ?10?

Minimum Water Outlet Temperature ?-5?

Minimum Water Outlet Temperature ?-25?

Minimum Water Outlet Temperature ?-50?

Others

Global Central Water Chillers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Central Water Chillers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chemical Industry

Medicine

Food and Drink

Others

Global Central Water Chillers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Central Water Chillers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Central Water Chillers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Central Water Chillers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Central Water Chillers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Central Water Chillers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Johnson Controls

Mitsubshi

Daikin

Trane (Ingersoll-Rand)

Parker Hannifin

Dunham-Bush

Bosch

Dimplex Thermal Solutions

Orion Machinery

Legacy Chillers, Inc.

