Powerline Wi-Fi Kit Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Powerline Wi-Fi Kit in global, including the following market information:
Global Powerline Wi-Fi Kit Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Powerline Wi-Fi Kit Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Powerline Wi-Fi Kit companies in 2021 (%)
The global Powerline Wi-Fi Kit market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
500 Mbps Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Powerline Wi-Fi Kit include TP-Link, Netgear, Huawei, TRENDnet, Devolo AG, Tenda, ASUS, D-Link and Zyxel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Powerline Wi-Fi Kit manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Powerline Wi-Fi Kit Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Powerline Wi-Fi Kit Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
500 Mbps
600 Mbps
1000 Mbps
1200 Mbps
2000 Mbps
Others
Global Powerline Wi-Fi Kit Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Powerline Wi-Fi Kit Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial Application
Home Application
Global Powerline Wi-Fi Kit Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Powerline Wi-Fi Kit Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Powerline Wi-Fi Kit revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Powerline Wi-Fi Kit revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Powerline Wi-Fi Kit sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Powerline Wi-Fi Kit sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
TP-Link
Netgear
Huawei
TRENDnet
Devolo AG
Tenda
ASUS
D-Link
Zyxel
ALFA Network Inc.
Extollo Communications
IOGEAR
Linksys
Actiontec Electronics, Inc.
Netis Systems Co., Ltd.