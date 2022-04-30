Quantum Computing Chip Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Quantum Computing Chip in global, including the following market information:

Global Quantum Computing Chip Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Quantum Computing Chip Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Quantum Computing Chip companies in 2021 (%)

The global Quantum Computing Chip market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Superconducting Chip Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Quantum Computing Chip include IBM, Google, Microsoft, Intel, D-Wave, Rigetti Computing, Fujitsu, Xanadu and Origin Quantum Computing Technology and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Quantum Computing Chip manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Quantum Computing Chip Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Quantum Computing Chip Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Superconducting Chip

Topological Chip

Photonic Chip

Others

Global Quantum Computing Chip Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Quantum Computing Chip Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Below 30 Qubit Quantum Computer

30-50 Qubit Quantum Computer

50-60 Qubit Quantum Computer

Above Qubit Quantum Computer

Global Quantum Computing Chip Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Quantum Computing Chip Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Quantum Computing Chip revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Quantum Computing Chip revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Quantum Computing Chip sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Quantum Computing Chip sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

IBM

Google

Microsoft

Intel

D-Wave

Rigetti Computing

Fujitsu

Xanadu

Origin Quantum Computing Technology

Ion Q

