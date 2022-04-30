Quantum Computing Chip Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Quantum Computing Chip in global, including the following market information:
Global Quantum Computing Chip Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Quantum Computing Chip Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Quantum Computing Chip companies in 2021 (%)
The global Quantum Computing Chip market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Superconducting Chip Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Quantum Computing Chip include IBM, Google, Microsoft, Intel, D-Wave, Rigetti Computing, Fujitsu, Xanadu and Origin Quantum Computing Technology and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Quantum Computing Chip manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Quantum Computing Chip Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Quantum Computing Chip Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Superconducting Chip
Topological Chip
Photonic Chip
Others
Global Quantum Computing Chip Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Quantum Computing Chip Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Below 30 Qubit Quantum Computer
30-50 Qubit Quantum Computer
50-60 Qubit Quantum Computer
Above Qubit Quantum Computer
Global Quantum Computing Chip Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Quantum Computing Chip Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Quantum Computing Chip revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Quantum Computing Chip revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Quantum Computing Chip sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Quantum Computing Chip sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
IBM
Google
Microsoft
Intel
D-Wave
Rigetti Computing
Fujitsu
Xanadu
Origin Quantum Computing Technology
Ion Q