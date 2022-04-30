Light Commercial Chiller Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Light Commercial Chiller in global, including the following market information:

Global Light Commercial Chiller Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Light Commercial Chiller Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Light Commercial Chiller companies in 2021 (%)

The global Light Commercial Chiller market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Air Cooling Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Light Commercial Chiller include Guangzhou Teyu Electromechanical, CustomChill, Inc., Multistack, Mirapro, SMC, Shinwa Controls, Legacy Chiller Systems, Inc., Lytron Inc and Rexxam, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Light Commercial Chiller manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Light Commercial Chiller Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Light Commercial Chiller Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Air Cooling

Water Cooling

Global Light Commercial Chiller Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Light Commercial Chiller Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Semiconductor Equipment

Industrial Use

Others

Global Light Commercial Chiller Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Light Commercial Chiller Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Light Commercial Chiller revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Light Commercial Chiller revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Light Commercial Chiller sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Light Commercial Chiller sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Guangzhou Teyu Electromechanical

CustomChill, Inc.

Multistack

Mirapro

SMC

Shinwa Controls

Legacy Chiller Systems, Inc.

Lytron Inc

Rexxam

Thermonics Chillers

Wuxi Word Precision Industry Co., Ltd.

TopChiller

WEXTEN

LNEYA

Opti Temp, Inc

Maruyama Chillers Corporation

Mydax

Chaoneng

Whaley Products

