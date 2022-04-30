Powerline Ethernet Adapter Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Powerline Ethernet Adapter in global, including the following market information:

Global Powerline Ethernet Adapter Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Powerline Ethernet Adapter Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Powerline Ethernet Adapter companies in 2021 (%)

The global Powerline Ethernet Adapter market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

500 Mbps Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Powerline Ethernet Adapter include TP-Link, Netgear, Huawei, TRENDnet, Devolo AG, Tenda, ASUS, D-Link and Zyxel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Powerline Ethernet Adapter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Powerline Ethernet Adapter Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Powerline Ethernet Adapter Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

500 Mbps

600 Mbps

1000 Mbps

1200 Mbps

2000 Mbps

Others

Global Powerline Ethernet Adapter Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Powerline Ethernet Adapter Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial Application

Home Application

Global Powerline Ethernet Adapter Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Powerline Ethernet Adapter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Powerline Ethernet Adapter revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Powerline Ethernet Adapter revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Powerline Ethernet Adapter sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Powerline Ethernet Adapter sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

TP-Link

Netgear

Huawei

TRENDnet

Devolo AG

Tenda

ASUS

D-Link

Zyxel

ALFA Network Inc.

Extollo Communications

IOGEAR

Linksys

Actiontec Electronics, Inc.

Netis Systems Co., Ltd.

