Automated Storage & Retrieval System Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automated Storage & Retrieval System Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Automated Storage & Retrieval System Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automated Storage & Retrieval System Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automated Storage & Retrieval System Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automated Storage & Retrieval System Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Unitload Crane Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automated Storage & Retrieval System Equipment include Daifuku Co., Ltd, SSI Schaefer Group, Murata Machinery, Ltd, Knapp AG, TGW Logistics Group GmbH, Kardex Group, Swisslog Holding AG, Mecalux S.A. and Vanderlande Industries BV, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Automated Storage & Retrieval System Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automated Storage & Retrieval System Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automated Storage & Retrieval System Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Unitload Crane

Mini-Load Crane

Vertical Lift Module

Others

Global Automated Storage & Retrieval System Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automated Storage & Retrieval System Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Chemicals

Aviation

Electronic & Semiconductor

E-Commerce

Food & Beverages

Others

Global Automated Storage & Retrieval System Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automated Storage & Retrieval System Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automated Storage & Retrieval System Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automated Storage & Retrieval System Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automated Storage & Retrieval System Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automated Storage & Retrieval System Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Daifuku Co., Ltd

SSI Schaefer Group

Murata Machinery, Ltd

Knapp AG

TGW Logistics Group GmbH

Kardex Group

Swisslog Holding AG

Mecalux S.A.

Vanderlande Industries BV

System Logistics Corporaton

Bastian Solutions, Inc

Beumer Group

Dematic GmbH & Co. Kg

SMCore

