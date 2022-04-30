Virtual Reality (VR) Medical Training Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Virtual Reality (VR) Medical Training in Global, including the following market information:
Global Virtual Reality (VR) Medical Training Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Virtual Reality (VR) Medical Training market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hardware Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Virtual Reality (VR) Medical Training include CAE Inc., Oculus (Facebook), Osso VR, Inc., Microsoft, 3D Systems, Inc., Elara Systems, Inc., FundamentalVR, Firsthand Technology Inc. and Medical Realities. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Virtual Reality (VR) Medical Training companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Virtual Reality (VR) Medical Training Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Virtual Reality (VR) Medical Training Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hardware
Software and Service
Global Virtual Reality (VR) Medical Training Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Virtual Reality (VR) Medical Training Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Research and Teaching Institutions
Global Virtual Reality (VR) Medical Training Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Virtual Reality (VR) Medical Training Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Virtual Reality (VR) Medical Training revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Virtual Reality (VR) Medical Training revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
CAE Inc.
Oculus (Facebook)
Osso VR, Inc.
Microsoft
3D Systems, Inc.
Elara Systems, Inc.
FundamentalVR
Firsthand Technology Inc.
Medical Realities