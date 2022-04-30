Comprehensive Health Record (CHR) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Comprehensive Health Record (CHR) in Global, including the following market information:
Global Comprehensive Health Record (CHR) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Comprehensive Health Record (CHR) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-premises Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Comprehensive Health Record (CHR) include Meditech, Epic Systems, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., eClinicalWorks, GE Healthcare, NextGen Healthcare, Inc., Greenway Health and athenahealth, Inc. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Comprehensive Health Record (CHR) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Comprehensive Health Record (CHR) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Comprehensive Health Record (CHR) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
On-premises
Cloud Based
Global Comprehensive Health Record (CHR) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Comprehensive Health Record (CHR) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
Global Comprehensive Health Record (CHR) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Comprehensive Health Record (CHR) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Comprehensive Health Record (CHR) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Comprehensive Health Record (CHR) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Meditech
Epic Systems
Cerner Corporation
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
eClinicalWorks
GE Healthcare
NextGen Healthcare, Inc.
Greenway Health
athenahealth, Inc.
CompuGroup