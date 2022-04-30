Comprehensive Health Record (CHR) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Comprehensive Health Record (CHR) in Global, including the following market information:

Global Comprehensive Health Record (CHR) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Comprehensive Health Record (CHR) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-premises Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Comprehensive Health Record (CHR) include Meditech, Epic Systems, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., eClinicalWorks, GE Healthcare, NextGen Healthcare, Inc., Greenway Health and athenahealth, Inc. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Comprehensive Health Record (CHR) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Comprehensive Health Record (CHR) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Comprehensive Health Record (CHR) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-premises

Cloud Based

Global Comprehensive Health Record (CHR) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Comprehensive Health Record (CHR) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Global Comprehensive Health Record (CHR) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Comprehensive Health Record (CHR) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Comprehensive Health Record (CHR) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Comprehensive Health Record (CHR) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Meditech

Epic Systems

Cerner Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

eClinicalWorks

GE Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

Greenway Health

athenahealth, Inc.

CompuGroup

