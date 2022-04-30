High Precision Analog-to-Digital Converter Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of High Precision Analog-to-Digital Converter in global, including the following market information:
Global High Precision Analog-to-Digital Converter Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global High Precision Analog-to-Digital Converter Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five High Precision Analog-to-Digital Converter companies in 2021 (%)
The global High Precision Analog-to-Digital Converter market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Pipeline ADC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of High Precision Analog-to-Digital Converter include ADI, TI, Maxim, Intersil (Renesas Electronics Corporation), STMicroelectronics, ON Semiconductor, Microchip, NXP and Cirrus Logic and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the High Precision Analog-to-Digital Converter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global High Precision Analog-to-Digital Converter Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global High Precision Analog-to-Digital Converter Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Pipeline ADC
SAR ADC
SigmaDelta ADC
Flash ADC
Others
Global High Precision Analog-to-Digital Converter Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global High Precision Analog-to-Digital Converter Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Consumer Electronics
Communication
Automotive
Industrials
Global High Precision Analog-to-Digital Converter Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global High Precision Analog-to-Digital Converter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies High Precision Analog-to-Digital Converter revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies High Precision Analog-to-Digital Converter revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies High Precision Analog-to-Digital Converter sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies High Precision Analog-to-Digital Converter sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ADI
TI
Maxim
Intersil (Renesas Electronics Corporation)
STMicroelectronics
ON Semiconductor
Microchip
NXP
Cirrus Logic
Xilinx