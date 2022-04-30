Hypervolt Plus Cordless Vibration Massager Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hypervolt Plus Cordless Vibration Massager in global, including the following market information:
Global Hypervolt Plus Cordless Vibration Massager Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Hypervolt Plus Cordless Vibration Massager Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Hypervolt Plus Cordless Vibration Massager companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hypervolt Plus Cordless Vibration Massager market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Round/Cylindrical Head Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hypervolt Plus Cordless Vibration Massager include Therabody, TIMTAM, Lifpro, Hyperice, Massage Guns, Renpho, DMS, EveryFun and Pleno Massager. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Hypervolt Plus Cordless Vibration Massager manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hypervolt Plus Cordless Vibration Massager Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hypervolt Plus Cordless Vibration Massager Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Round/Cylindrical Head
Double/U-Shaped Head
Others
Global Hypervolt Plus Cordless Vibration Massager Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hypervolt Plus Cordless Vibration Massager Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Individuals
Trainers
Athletes
Others
Global Hypervolt Plus Cordless Vibration Massager Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hypervolt Plus Cordless Vibration Massager Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Hypervolt Plus Cordless Vibration Massager revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Hypervolt Plus Cordless Vibration Massager revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Hypervolt Plus Cordless Vibration Massager sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Hypervolt Plus Cordless Vibration Massager sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Therabody
TIMTAM
Lifpro
Hyperice
Massage Guns
Renpho
DMS
EveryFun
Pleno Massager