Automotive E-Compressor Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive E-Compressor in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive E-Compressor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive E-Compressor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automotive E-Compressor companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive E-Compressor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Electric Driven Scroll Compressor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive E-Compressor include Denso Corporation, Sanden Corporation, Mahle Behr GmbH, Toyota Industries Corporation, Hanon Systems, Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo S.A., Marelli and SCHOTT AG and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Automotive E-Compressor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive E-Compressor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive E-Compressor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Electric Driven Scroll Compressor

Swash Compressor

Wobble Compressor

Global Automotive E-Compressor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive E-Compressor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

OEMs

Aftermarket

Global Automotive E-Compressor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive E-Compressor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive E-Compressor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive E-Compressor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive E-Compressor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automotive E-Compressor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Denso Corporation

Sanden Corporation

Mahle Behr GmbH

Toyota Industries Corporation

Hanon Systems

Robert Bosch GmbH

Valeo S.A.

Marelli

SCHOTT AG

Mitsubishi

