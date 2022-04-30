Ethernet Fabric Switch Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ethernet Fabric Switch in global, including the following market information:
Global Ethernet Fabric Switch Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Ethernet Fabric Switch Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Ethernet Fabric Switch companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ethernet Fabric Switch market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Large Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ethernet Fabric Switch include Cisco, Juniper Networks, HPE, Arista, Nokia, Fujitsu, Extreme Networks, Harting and Advantech and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Ethernet Fabric Switch manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ethernet Fabric Switch Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Ethernet Fabric Switch Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Large
Small and Medium
Global Ethernet Fabric Switch Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Ethernet Fabric Switch Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aerospace
Manufacturing and Processing
Oil and Gas
Power and Utilities
Mining
Others
Global Ethernet Fabric Switch Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Ethernet Fabric Switch Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Ethernet Fabric Switch revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Ethernet Fabric Switch revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Ethernet Fabric Switch sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Ethernet Fabric Switch sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Cisco
Juniper Networks
HPE
Arista
Nokia
Fujitsu
Extreme Networks
Harting
Advantech
Siemens