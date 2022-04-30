Airport Baggage Tracking System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Airport Baggage Tracking System in Global, including the following market information:
Global Airport Baggage Tracking System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Airport Baggage Tracking System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Smart Tags Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Airport Baggage Tracking System include Delta Airlines, Inc., TRACE ME Luggage Tracker, LongestChance, SITA, Lyngsoe Systems, BEUMER Group, Quantum ID Technologies, Daifuku and Aeroflot. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Airport Baggage Tracking System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Airport Baggage Tracking System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Airport Baggage Tracking System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Smart Tags
Internet of Things (IoT)
Other
Global Airport Baggage Tracking System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Airport Baggage Tracking System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Narcotic Detection
Metal & Contraband Detection
Explosive Detection
Others
Global Airport Baggage Tracking System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Airport Baggage Tracking System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Airport Baggage Tracking System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Airport Baggage Tracking System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Delta Airlines, Inc.
TRACE ME Luggage Tracker
LongestChance
SITA
Lyngsoe Systems
BEUMER Group
Quantum ID Technologies
Daifuku
Aeroflot