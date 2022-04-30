Mobility Managed Service Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mobility Managed Service in Global, including the following market information:

Global Mobility Managed Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Mobility Managed Service market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-premises Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Mobility Managed Service include IBM Corporation, Orange SA, Vodafone Group, AT&T, Cisco Systems, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprises, Wipro and Accenture, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Mobility Managed Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Mobility Managed Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Mobility Managed Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-premises

Cloud-based

Global Mobility Managed Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Mobility Managed Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Retail

IT & Telecommunication

Transportation & Logistics

Medical & Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others

Global Mobility Managed Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Mobility Managed Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Mobility Managed Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Mobility Managed Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

IBM Corporation

Orange SA

Vodafone Group

AT&T

Cisco Systems

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprises

Wipro

Accenture

Telef?nica

Deutsche Telekom

Tech Mahindra Limited

