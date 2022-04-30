Mobility Managed Service Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Mobility Managed Service in Global, including the following market information:
Global Mobility Managed Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Mobility Managed Service market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-premises Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Mobility Managed Service include IBM Corporation, Orange SA, Vodafone Group, AT&T, Cisco Systems, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprises, Wipro and Accenture, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Mobility Managed Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Mobility Managed Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Mobility Managed Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
On-premises
Cloud-based
Global Mobility Managed Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Mobility Managed Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
Retail
IT & Telecommunication
Transportation & Logistics
Medical & Healthcare
Manufacturing
Others
Global Mobility Managed Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Mobility Managed Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Mobility Managed Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Mobility Managed Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
IBM Corporation
Orange SA
Vodafone Group
AT&T
Cisco Systems
Fujitsu
Hewlett Packard Enterprises
Wipro
Accenture
Telef?nica
Deutsche Telekom
Tech Mahindra Limited