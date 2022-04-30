Engineering Survey and Design Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Engineering Survey and Design in Global, including the following market information:

Global Engineering Survey and Design Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Engineering Survey and Design market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Comprehensive Qualification Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Engineering Survey and Design include Gansu Engineering Consulting Group Co., Ltd, China Communications Construction Company, China Railway Construction Corporation Limited, China Design Group Co.,Ltd., Guangzhou Metro Design and Research Institute Co., Ltd, China Mobile Group Design Institute Co., Ltd., China Railway Eryuan Engineering Group Co., Ltd, China Railway First Survey and Design Institute Group Co., Ltd and Shanghai Municipal Engineering Design Research Institute, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Engineering Survey and Design companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Engineering Survey and Design Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Engineering Survey and Design Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Comprehensive Qualification

Professional Qualification

Labor Qualification

Global Engineering Survey and Design Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Engineering Survey and Design Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Rock Soil

Hydrogeology

Engineering Survey Business

Global Engineering Survey and Design Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Engineering Survey and Design Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Engineering Survey and Design revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Engineering Survey and Design revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Gansu Engineering Consulting Group Co., Ltd

China Communications Construction Company

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited

China Design Group Co.,Ltd.

Guangzhou Metro Design and Research Institute Co., Ltd

China Mobile Group Design Institute Co., Ltd.

China Railway Eryuan Engineering Group Co., Ltd

China Railway First Survey and Design Institute Group Co., Ltd

Shanghai Municipal Engineering Design Research Institute

Elite Architectural Co. ,Ltd

Power Construction Corporation of China

China National Nuclear Corporation

Beijing Urban Construction Design Development Group Co., Ltd

