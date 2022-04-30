Engineering Survey and Design Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Engineering Survey and Design in Global, including the following market information:
Global Engineering Survey and Design Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Engineering Survey and Design market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Comprehensive Qualification Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Engineering Survey and Design include Gansu Engineering Consulting Group Co., Ltd, China Communications Construction Company, China Railway Construction Corporation Limited, China Design Group Co.,Ltd., Guangzhou Metro Design and Research Institute Co., Ltd, China Mobile Group Design Institute Co., Ltd., China Railway Eryuan Engineering Group Co., Ltd, China Railway First Survey and Design Institute Group Co., Ltd and Shanghai Municipal Engineering Design Research Institute, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Engineering Survey and Design companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Engineering Survey and Design Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Engineering Survey and Design Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Comprehensive Qualification
Professional Qualification
Labor Qualification
Global Engineering Survey and Design Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Engineering Survey and Design Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Rock Soil
Hydrogeology
Engineering Survey Business
Global Engineering Survey and Design Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Engineering Survey and Design Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Engineering Survey and Design revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Engineering Survey and Design revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Gansu Engineering Consulting Group Co., Ltd
China Communications Construction Company
China Railway Construction Corporation Limited
China Design Group Co.,Ltd.
Guangzhou Metro Design and Research Institute Co., Ltd
China Mobile Group Design Institute Co., Ltd.
China Railway Eryuan Engineering Group Co., Ltd
China Railway First Survey and Design Institute Group Co., Ltd
Shanghai Municipal Engineering Design Research Institute
Elite Architectural Co. ,Ltd
Power Construction Corporation of China
China National Nuclear Corporation
Beijing Urban Construction Design Development Group Co., Ltd