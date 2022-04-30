Battery Chemicals Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Battery Chemicals in global, including the following market information:
Global Battery Chemicals Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Battery Chemicals Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Battery Chemicals companies in 2021 (%)
The global Battery Chemicals market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cathode Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Battery Chemicals include Nichia Corporation, Kiyomi Chemical Co., Ltd., Tanaka Chemical Research Institute, Beijing Dangsheng Material Technology Co., Ltd., Ningbo Shanshan Co., Ltd., Hunan Ruixiang New Materials Co., Ltd., Yuyao Jinhe Industrial Co., Ltd., Hitachi Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. and Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Battery Chemicals manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Battery Chemicals Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Battery Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cathode Material
Anode Material
Diaphragm
Electrolyte
Global Battery Chemicals Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Battery Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
High Temperature Molten Salt Lithium Battery
Organic Electrolyte Lithium Battery
Inorganic Non-Aqueous Electrolyte Lithium Battery
Solid Electrolyte Lithium Battery
Lithium Water Battery
Global Battery Chemicals Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Battery Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Battery Chemicals revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Battery Chemicals revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Battery Chemicals sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Battery Chemicals sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Nichia Corporation
Kiyomi Chemical Co., Ltd.
Tanaka Chemical Research Institute
Beijing Dangsheng Material Technology Co., Ltd.
Ningbo Shanshan Co., Ltd.
Hunan Ruixiang New Materials Co., Ltd.
Yuyao Jinhe Industrial Co., Ltd.
Hitachi Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.
Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd.
Shenzhen Beterui New Energy Materials Co., Ltd.
Celgand
Shenzhen Xinzhoubang Technology Co., Ltd.