Hemostatic Clip Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Hemostatic clips are used to prevent bleeding in the GI tract. This is often after a polyp(s) has been removed from your colon or to treat a bleeding ulcer.This clip is a small metal device that is used to join the surrounding tissue together to reduce your risk of bleeding. The doctor uses the scope to place this clip during your exam.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hemostatic Clip in global, including the following market information:
The global key manufacturers of Hemostatic Clip include Diversatek Healthcare, ConMed, Key Surgical, Boston Scientific, Micro-Tech, Cook Medical, Olympus and Micro-Tech Endoscopy, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Hemostatic Clip manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Disposable
Reusable
On-line
Offline
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Diversatek Healthcare
ConMed
Key Surgical
Boston Scientific
Micro-Tech
Cook Medical
Olympus
Micro-Tech Endoscopy