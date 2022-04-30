Precision Metal Parts Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Precision metal parts usually bear certain functions in instruments, equipment and precision parts, such as electronic component connection, part hinge, signal transmission, elastic contact, support, fastening, electromagnetic shielding, etc., and are widely used in precision machine tools, precision Measuring instruments, precision electronic equipment and components, automobiles, power tools and other industries. With the development of consumer electronics, communication equipment, automobiles and other industries, the requirements for miniaturization, high precision, dimensional stability, fatigue resistance and other characteristics of products are becoming higher and higher. The demand for high-end precision metal parts is growing rapidly, which promotes precision metal The rapid development of the parts manufacturing industry.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Precision Metal Parts in Global, including the following market information:
Global Precision Metal Parts Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Precision Metal Parts market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Precision Spring Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Precision Metal Parts include Kunshan Kesen Technology Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Jingyan Technology Co., Ltd., Suzhou Ruima Precision Industry Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Rongyi Precision Machinery Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Mimo Metal Co., Ltd., Pmpinc, Precision Metal Products Company, APCS and Precision Metal Products (PMP). etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Precision Metal Parts companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Precision Metal Parts Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Precision Metal Parts Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Precision Spring
Shaped Spring
Coil Spring
Stamping
Mim Pieces
Turned Parts
Connector
Sunroof Drive Tube
Assembly Parts
Global Precision Metal Parts Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Precision Metal Parts Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Consumer Electronics
Communication Technology
Automobile Industry
Global Precision Metal Parts Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Precision Metal Parts Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Precision Metal Parts revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Precision Metal Parts revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Kunshan Kesen Technology Co., Ltd.
Jiangsu Jingyan Technology Co., Ltd.
Suzhou Ruima Precision Industry Co., Ltd.
Zhejiang Rongyi Precision Machinery Co., Ltd.
Jiangsu Mimo Metal Co., Ltd.
Pmpinc
Precision Metal Products Company
APCS
Precision Metal Products (PMP)