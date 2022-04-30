Precision Metal Parts Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Precision metal parts usually bear certain functions in instruments, equipment and precision parts, such as electronic component connection, part hinge, signal transmission, elastic contact, support, fastening, electromagnetic shielding, etc., and are widely used in precision machine tools, precision Measuring instruments, precision electronic equipment and components, automobiles, power tools and other industries. With the development of consumer electronics, communication equipment, automobiles and other industries, the requirements for miniaturization, high precision, dimensional stability, fatigue resistance and other characteristics of products are becoming higher and higher. The demand for high-end precision metal parts is growing rapidly, which promotes precision metal The rapid development of the parts manufacturing industry.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Precision Metal Parts in Global, including the following market information:

Global Precision Metal Parts Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Precision Metal Parts market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Precision Spring Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Precision Metal Parts include Kunshan Kesen Technology Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Jingyan Technology Co., Ltd., Suzhou Ruima Precision Industry Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Rongyi Precision Machinery Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Mimo Metal Co., Ltd., Pmpinc, Precision Metal Products Company, APCS and Precision Metal Products (PMP). etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Precision Metal Parts companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Precision Metal Parts Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Precision Metal Parts Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Precision Spring

Shaped Spring

Coil Spring

Stamping

Mim Pieces

Turned Parts

Connector

Sunroof Drive Tube

Assembly Parts

Global Precision Metal Parts Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Precision Metal Parts Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Consumer Electronics

Communication Technology

Automobile Industry

Global Precision Metal Parts Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Precision Metal Parts Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Precision Metal Parts revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Precision Metal Parts revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kunshan Kesen Technology Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Jingyan Technology Co., Ltd.

Suzhou Ruima Precision Industry Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Rongyi Precision Machinery Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Mimo Metal Co., Ltd.

Pmpinc

Precision Metal Products Company

APCS

Precision Metal Products (PMP)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-precision-metal-parts-forecast-2022-2028-939

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/machines/global-precision-metal-parts-forecast-2022-2028-939