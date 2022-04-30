Automated Production Line Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Automatic production line refers to a form of production organization in which the product process is realized by an automated machine system. It is formed on the basis of the further development of the continuous pipeline.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automated Production Line in global, including the following market information:
Global Automated Production Line Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automated Production Line Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Automated Production Line companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automated Production Line market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Automatic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automated Production Line include GNUTTI, BTB TRANSFER, Buffoli, SALA, Porta, GOZIO, GROB, EMAG and DEPRAG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Automated Production Line manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automated Production Line Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automated Production Line Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Automatic
Semi-automatic
Global Automated Production Line Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automated Production Line Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Machinery Manufacturing
Food Processing Industry
Logistics Industry
Garment Industry
Electronic Capacitor Manufacturing Industry
LED Optoelectronic Manufacturing
Global Automated Production Line Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automated Production Line Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automated Production Line revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automated Production Line revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Automated Production Line sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Automated Production Line sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
GNUTTI
BTB TRANSFER
Buffoli
SALA
Porta
GOZIO
GROB
EMAG
DEPRAG
Gaindu
ALFING
GEFIT S.P.A.
DURR
SAMAC