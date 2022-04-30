IoT Smart Gas Meter Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The Internet of Things gas meter is a gas meter based on the Internet of Things private network of mobile operators, using a dedicated mobile communication module for the Internet of Things, using a membrane gas meter as the base meter, and installing a remote electronic controller to achieve data remote transmission and control of gas measurement Comprehensive management platform for appliances. The Internet of Things gas meter can cooperate with the management system to realize card-free prepayment, remote valve control, stepped gas price, price adjustment and other functions. allow.
This report contains market size and forecasts of IoT Smart Gas Meter in global, including the following market information:
Global IoT Smart Gas Meter Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global IoT Smart Gas Meter Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five IoT Smart Gas Meter companies in 2021 (%)
The global IoT Smart Gas Meter market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Diaphragm Gas Meter Base Table Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of IoT Smart Gas Meter include Gold Card Smart, Weixing Smart, Hangzhou Pioneer Electronics, PJSC, Xintian Technology, Qingdao Jicheng, True Orchid Meter, Zhejiang Sapphire Instrument Technology Co., Ltd. and Vanguard Krom. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the IoT Smart Gas Meter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global IoT Smart Gas Meter Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global IoT Smart Gas Meter Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Diaphragm Gas Meter Base Table
Intelligent Control Module
GPRS Communication Module
Motor Valve
Global IoT Smart Gas Meter Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global IoT Smart Gas Meter Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Civilian Field
Business
Global IoT Smart Gas Meter Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global IoT Smart Gas Meter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies IoT Smart Gas Meter revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies IoT Smart Gas Meter revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies IoT Smart Gas Meter sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies IoT Smart Gas Meter sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Gold Card Smart
Weixing Smart
Hangzhou Pioneer Electronics
PJSC
Xintian Technology
Qingdao Jicheng
True Orchid Meter
Zhejiang Sapphire Instrument Technology Co., Ltd.
Vanguard Krom