IoT Smart Gas Meter Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The Internet of Things gas meter is a gas meter based on the Internet of Things private network of mobile operators, using a dedicated mobile communication module for the Internet of Things, using a membrane gas meter as the base meter, and installing a remote electronic controller to achieve data remote transmission and control of gas measurement Comprehensive management platform for appliances. The Internet of Things gas meter can cooperate with the management system to realize card-free prepayment, remote valve control, stepped gas price, price adjustment and other functions. allow.

This report contains market size and forecasts of IoT Smart Gas Meter in global, including the following market information:

Global IoT Smart Gas Meter Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global IoT Smart Gas Meter Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five IoT Smart Gas Meter companies in 2021 (%)

The global IoT Smart Gas Meter market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Diaphragm Gas Meter Base Table Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of IoT Smart Gas Meter include Gold Card Smart, Weixing Smart, Hangzhou Pioneer Electronics, PJSC, Xintian Technology, Qingdao Jicheng, True Orchid Meter, Zhejiang Sapphire Instrument Technology Co., Ltd. and Vanguard Krom. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the IoT Smart Gas Meter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global IoT Smart Gas Meter Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global IoT Smart Gas Meter Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Diaphragm Gas Meter Base Table

Intelligent Control Module

GPRS Communication Module

Motor Valve

Global IoT Smart Gas Meter Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global IoT Smart Gas Meter Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Civilian Field

Business

Global IoT Smart Gas Meter Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global IoT Smart Gas Meter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies IoT Smart Gas Meter revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies IoT Smart Gas Meter revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies IoT Smart Gas Meter sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies IoT Smart Gas Meter sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Gold Card Smart

Weixing Smart

Hangzhou Pioneer Electronics

PJSC

Xintian Technology

Qingdao Jicheng

True Orchid Meter

Zhejiang Sapphire Instrument Technology Co., Ltd.

Vanguard Krom

