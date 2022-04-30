Smart Massage Appliances Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart Massage Appliances in global, including the following market information:

Global Smart Massage Appliances Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Smart Massage Appliances Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Smart Massage Appliances companies in 2021 (%)

The global Smart Massage Appliances market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Mechanical Massage Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Smart Massage Appliances include SKG, Breo, Jingdong jingzao, Bear, KENTRO, Hommy, YESOUL, Shangheng and Westinghouse, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Smart Massage Appliances manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Smart Massage Appliances Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Smart Massage Appliances Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Mechanical Massage

Airbag Massage

Low Current Pulse Massage

Global Smart Massage Appliances Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Smart Massage Appliances Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Neck

Eye

Head

Foot

Global Smart Massage Appliances Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Smart Massage Appliances Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Smart Massage Appliances revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Smart Massage Appliances revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Smart Massage Appliances sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Smart Massage Appliances sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SKG

Breo

Jingdong jingzao

Bear

KENTRO

Hommy

YESOUL

Shangheng

Westinghouse

PANGAO

Desleep

Kasrrow

