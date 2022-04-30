New Energy Connector Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of New Energy Connector in global, including the following market information:

Global New Energy Connector Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global New Energy Connector Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five New Energy Connector companies in 2021 (%)

The global New Energy Connector market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

New Energy Charging Gun Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of New Energy Connector include AVIC Optoelectronics, Yonggui Electric, Jiangsu Ruikea, Tyco Electronics, Amphenol Group, AVIC Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd., Sichuan Yonggui Technology Co., Ltd., Suzhou Ruikea Connection System Co., Ltd. and Nanjing Kangni Electromechanical Co., Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the New Energy Connector manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global New Energy Connector Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global New Energy Connector Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

New Energy Charging Gun

Energy Storage Connector

High Voltage Interlock Connector

Global New Energy Connector Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global New Energy Connector Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automobile Industry

Bicycle Industry

Others

Global New Energy Connector Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global New Energy Connector Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies New Energy Connector revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies New Energy Connector revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies New Energy Connector sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies New Energy Connector sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AVIC Optoelectronics

Yonggui Electric

Jiangsu Ruikea

Tyco Electronics

Amphenol Group

AVIC Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd.

Sichuan Yonggui Technology Co., Ltd.

Suzhou Ruikea Connection System Co., Ltd.

Nanjing Kangni Electromechanical Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Busbar Technology Development Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Qiaoheli Technology Co., Ltd.

Anbofu Electric System Co., Ltd.

Japan Yazaki Corporation

Shenzhen Derun Electronics Co., Ltd.

Luxshare Precision Industry Co., Ltd.

Guizhou Aerospace Electric Co., Ltd.

Leading Precision Technology Co., Ltd.

Sichuan Huafeng Enterprise Group Co., Ltd.

Guangdong Linyi New Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

Zhangjiagang Youcheng Technology Electromechanical Co., Ltd.

Hon Hai Technology Group

Molex

DELPHL

