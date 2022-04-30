Network Information Security Basic Products Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Network Information Security Basic Products in Global, including the following market information:

Global Network Information Security Basic Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Network Information Security Basic Products market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Network Information Security Protection Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Network Information Security Basic Products include NSFOCUS Technology Group Co., Ltd., Venus Star Information Technology Group Co., Ltd., Sangfor Technology Co., Ltd., Blue Shield Information Security Technology Co., Ltd., Hangzhou DPtech Technology Co., Ltd., Beijing Beixinyuan Software Co., Ltd., Ren Zixing Network Technology Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Anheng Information Technology Co., Ltd. and Qihoo 360. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Network Information Security Basic Products companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Network Information Security Basic Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Network Information Security Basic Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Network Information Security Protection

Network Information Security Testing

Global Network Information Security Basic Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Network Information Security Basic Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Finance

Medical Treatment

Educate

Public Security

Others

Global Network Information Security Basic Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Network Information Security Basic Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Network Information Security Basic Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Network Information Security Basic Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

NSFOCUS Technology Group Co., Ltd.

Venus Star Information Technology Group Co., Ltd.

Sangfor Technology Co., Ltd.

Blue Shield Information Security Technology Co., Ltd.

Hangzhou DPtech Technology Co., Ltd.

Beijing Beixinyuan Software Co., Ltd.

Ren Zixing Network Technology Co., Ltd.

Hangzhou Anheng Information Technology Co., Ltd.

Qihoo 360

