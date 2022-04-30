Power Quality Monitoring and Governance Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

In order to rapidly attenuate the vibration of the frame and body and improve the ride comfort and comfort of the vehicle

This report contains market size and forecasts of Power Quality Monitoring and Governance in Global, including the following market information:

Global Power Quality Monitoring and Governance Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Power Quality Monitoring and Governance market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Reactive Power Compensation Device Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Power Quality Monitoring and Governance include Montnets Cloud Technology Group CO.,LTD, Beijing In-Power Electric Co.,Ltd., Qingdao Zhongzi Zhongcheng Group Co.,ltd., Suzhou Industrial Park Heshun Electric Co.,Ltd., Shenzhen Sinexcel Electric Co.,Ltd, Sieyuan Electric Co.,ltd., Xi’an Actionpower Electric Co.,ltd., CLP Purui Technology Co., Ltd. and Shandong Shanda Huatian Technology Group Co.,Ltd. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Power Quality Monitoring and Governance companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Power Quality Monitoring and Governance Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Power Quality Monitoring and Governance Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Reactive Power Compensation Device

Harmonic Control Equipment

Dynamic Harmonic Elimination Compensation Comprehensive Power Equipment

Others

Global Power Quality Monitoring and Governance Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Power Quality Monitoring and Governance Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Chemical

Energy

Others

Global Power Quality Monitoring and Governance Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Power Quality Monitoring and Governance Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Power Quality Monitoring and Governance revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Power Quality Monitoring and Governance revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Montnets Cloud Technology Group CO.,LTD

Beijing In-Power Electric Co.,Ltd.

Qingdao Zhongzi Zhongcheng Group Co.,ltd.

Suzhou Industrial Park Heshun Electric Co.,Ltd.

Shenzhen Sinexcel Electric Co.,Ltd

Sieyuan Electric Co.,ltd.

Xi’an Actionpower Electric Co.,ltd.

CLP Purui Technology Co., Ltd.

Shandong Shanda Huatian Technology Group Co.,Ltd.

Henan Senyuan Electric Co.,Ltd.

