Water Affairs Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The water industry refers to the market industry chain consisting of raw water, water supply, water saving, drainage, sewage treatment and water resources recycling. It is a basic industry that supports economic and social development and guarantees the production and life of residents. my country?s daily production and life They are all inseparable from urban water supply. From the perspective of the main water-related business composition of the listed companies in the water industry, it is mainly divided into two aspects: water supply and sewage treatment. This industry has significant externalities and belongs to the municipal public service industry. The development of the industry is obviously driven by policies.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Water Affairs in Global, including the following market information:
Global Water Affairs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Water Affairs market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Raw Water Production and Supply Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Water Affairs include Beijing Enterprises Water Group Co., Ltd., Beijing Capital Eco-environment Protection Group Co.,ltd., China Environmental Protection Water Investment Co., Ltd., NWS Holdings Limited, GUANGDONG HOLDINGS LIMITED, Beijing Originwater Technology, China Everbright Water Ltd (CEWL), Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Company Limited and Cecep Guozhen Environmental Protection Technology and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Water Affairs companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Water Affairs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Water Affairs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Raw Water Production and Supply
Tap Water Production and Supply
Sewage Collection
Sewage Treatment
Reclaimed Water and Reclaimed Water Utilization
Others
Global Water Affairs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Water Affairs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential Water
Corporate Water
Global Water Affairs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Water Affairs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Water Affairs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Water Affairs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Beijing Enterprises Water Group Co., Ltd.
Beijing Capital Eco-environment Protection Group Co.,ltd.
China Environmental Protection Water Investment Co., Ltd.
NWS Holdings Limited
GUANGDONG HOLDINGS LIMITED
Beijing Originwater Technology
China Everbright Water Ltd (CEWL)
Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Company Limited
Cecep Guozhen Environmental Protection Technology
CSD Water Service Co.,Ltd.