Water Affairs Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The water industry refers to the market industry chain consisting of raw water, water supply, water saving, drainage, sewage treatment and water resources recycling. It is a basic industry that supports economic and social development and guarantees the production and life of residents. my country?s daily production and life They are all inseparable from urban water supply. From the perspective of the main water-related business composition of the listed companies in the water industry, it is mainly divided into two aspects: water supply and sewage treatment. This industry has significant externalities and belongs to the municipal public service industry. The development of the industry is obviously driven by policies.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Water Affairs in Global, including the following market information:

Global Water Affairs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Water Affairs market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Raw Water Production and Supply Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Water Affairs include Beijing Enterprises Water Group Co., Ltd., Beijing Capital Eco-environment Protection Group Co.,ltd., China Environmental Protection Water Investment Co., Ltd., NWS Holdings Limited, GUANGDONG HOLDINGS LIMITED, Beijing Originwater Technology, China Everbright Water Ltd (CEWL), Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Company Limited and Cecep Guozhen Environmental Protection Technology and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Water Affairs companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Water Affairs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Water Affairs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Raw Water Production and Supply

Tap Water Production and Supply

Sewage Collection

Sewage Treatment

Reclaimed Water and Reclaimed Water Utilization

Others

Global Water Affairs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Water Affairs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential Water

Corporate Water

Global Water Affairs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Water Affairs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Water Affairs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Water Affairs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Beijing Enterprises Water Group Co., Ltd.

Beijing Capital Eco-environment Protection Group Co.,ltd.

China Environmental Protection Water Investment Co., Ltd.

NWS Holdings Limited

GUANGDONG HOLDINGS LIMITED

Beijing Originwater Technology

China Everbright Water Ltd (CEWL)

Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Company Limited

Cecep Guozhen Environmental Protection Technology

CSD Water Service Co.,Ltd.

