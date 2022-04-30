Rehabilitation Physiotherapy Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rehabilitation Physiotherapy Equipment in Global, including the following market information:

Global Rehabilitation Physiotherapy Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Rehabilitation Physiotherapy Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Electrotherapy Equipment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rehabilitation Physiotherapy Equipment include BTL, MINATO, BIODEX, Jilin Leading Technology Development Co., Ltd., Henan Xibei Rubber Co., Ltd., Shandong Zhongjie Medical Equipment Co., Ltd., Leling Tianren Electronics Co., Ltd., Donggang Bainiankang Health Care Appliance Co., Ltd. and Guangdong Ziweixing Industrial Co., Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Rehabilitation Physiotherapy Equipment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rehabilitation Physiotherapy Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Rehabilitation Physiotherapy Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Electrotherapy Equipment

Ultrasound Equipment

Optical Equipment

Magnetic Therapy Equipment

Thermotherapy Equipment

Strength Therapy Equipment

Biofeedback Treatment Equipment

Others

Global Rehabilitation Physiotherapy Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Rehabilitation Physiotherapy Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Family

Physiotherapy Center

Others

Global Rehabilitation Physiotherapy Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Rehabilitation Physiotherapy Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rehabilitation Physiotherapy Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rehabilitation Physiotherapy Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BTL

MINATO

BIODEX

Jilin Leading Technology Development Co., Ltd.

Henan Xibei Rubber Co., Ltd.

Shandong Zhongjie Medical Equipment Co., Ltd.

Leling Tianren Electronics Co., Ltd.

Donggang Bainiankang Health Care Appliance Co., Ltd.

Guangdong Ziweixing Industrial Co., Ltd.

Kanghua Electronic Medical Instrument Factory, Fuan City, Fujian Province

Shenzhen Tianjiquan Technology Co., Ltd.

Xilaijian Medical Equipment Co., Ltd.

