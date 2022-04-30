Life Science Experiment Consumables Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Life science experimental consumables (also known as biological laboratory consumables, or biomedical consumables for short) refer to the experimental supplies necessary for scientific research, new product development, diagnostic testing and other related activities in related disciplines such as biology, medicine, and medical treatment. From a market perspective, biotechnology consumables are usually classified as “life science tools and services” together with equipment, technical services, etc., and they belong to the basic link of the biotechnology industry chain. The research and development and market scale of biotech consumables are directly related to the smooth development of scientific research activities in life science-related fields and the improvement of the quality of human life and health.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Life Science Experiment Consumables in global, including the following market information:
Global Life Science Experiment Consumables Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Life Science Experiment Consumables Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Life Science Experiment Consumables companies in 2021 (%)
The global Life Science Experiment Consumables market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Microbiological Experiment Consumables Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Life Science Experiment Consumables include Corning, Thermo Fisher, VWR, GE Healthcare, Merck, BD, Accumax Lab Technology, SPL and Guangzhou JET Bio-filtration Co., Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Life Science Experiment Consumables manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Life Science Experiment Consumables Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Life Science Experiment Consumables Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Microbiological Experiment Consumables
Cell Culture Consumables
Sample Processing Consumables
Others
Global Life Science Experiment Consumables Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Life Science Experiment Consumables Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial & Academic
Clinical
Others
Global Life Science Experiment Consumables Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Life Science Experiment Consumables Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Life Science Experiment Consumables revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Life Science Experiment Consumables revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Life Science Experiment Consumables sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Life Science Experiment Consumables sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Corning
Thermo Fisher
VWR
GE Healthcare
Merck
BD
Accumax Lab Technology
SPL
Guangzhou JET Bio-filtration Co., Ltd.
Corning Incorporated
Eppendorf
Zhejiang Sorfa Life Science Research Co.,Ltd,
NEST Biotechnology Co.LTD.