Life Science Experiment Consumables Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Life science experimental consumables (also known as biological laboratory consumables, or biomedical consumables for short) refer to the experimental supplies necessary for scientific research, new product development, diagnostic testing and other related activities in related disciplines such as biology, medicine, and medical treatment. From a market perspective, biotechnology consumables are usually classified as “life science tools and services” together with equipment, technical services, etc., and they belong to the basic link of the biotechnology industry chain. The research and development and market scale of biotech consumables are directly related to the smooth development of scientific research activities in life science-related fields and the improvement of the quality of human life and health.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Life Science Experiment Consumables in global, including the following market information:

Global Life Science Experiment Consumables Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Life Science Experiment Consumables Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Life Science Experiment Consumables companies in 2021 (%)

The global Life Science Experiment Consumables market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Microbiological Experiment Consumables Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Life Science Experiment Consumables include Corning, Thermo Fisher, VWR, GE Healthcare, Merck, BD, Accumax Lab Technology, SPL and Guangzhou JET Bio-filtration Co., Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Life Science Experiment Consumables manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Life Science Experiment Consumables Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Life Science Experiment Consumables Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Microbiological Experiment Consumables

Cell Culture Consumables

Sample Processing Consumables

Others

Global Life Science Experiment Consumables Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Life Science Experiment Consumables Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial & Academic

Clinical

Others

Global Life Science Experiment Consumables Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Life Science Experiment Consumables Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Life Science Experiment Consumables revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Life Science Experiment Consumables revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Life Science Experiment Consumables sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Life Science Experiment Consumables sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Corning

Thermo Fisher

VWR

GE Healthcare

Merck

BD

Accumax Lab Technology

SPL

Guangzhou JET Bio-filtration Co., Ltd.

Corning Incorporated

Eppendorf

Zhejiang Sorfa Life Science Research Co.,Ltd,

NEST Biotechnology Co.LTD.

