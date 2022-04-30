Medical Artificial Intelligence Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Artificial intelligence medical is an industry that combines medical and artificial intelligence technologies.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Artificial Intelligence in Global, including the following market information:
Global Medical Artificial Intelligence Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Medical Artificial Intelligence market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Disease Risk Prediction Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medical Artificial Intelligence include Ali Health, Ping An Healthcare And Technology Company Limited., Tencent, Tianjin Happy Life Technology Co., Ltd., WeDoctor, Beijing Dongruan Wanghai Technology Co., Ltd., Unisound AI Technology Co., Ltd., iCarbonX and Spring Rain Software, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Medical Artificial Intelligence companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical Artificial Intelligence Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Medical Artificial Intelligence Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Disease Risk Prediction
Medical Imaging Assisted Diagnosis
Clinical Auxiliary Diagnosis And Treatment
Smart Health Management
Intelligent Hospital Management
Virtual Assistant
Others
Global Medical Artificial Intelligence Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Medical Artificial Intelligence Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Medical Institutions
Others
Global Medical Artificial Intelligence Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Medical Artificial Intelligence Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Medical Artificial Intelligence revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Medical Artificial Intelligence revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ali Health
Ping An Healthcare And Technology Company Limited.
Tencent
Tianjin Happy Life Technology Co., Ltd.
WeDoctor
Beijing Dongruan Wanghai Technology Co., Ltd.
Unisound AI Technology Co., Ltd.
iCarbonX
Spring Rain Software
Infervision Technology
Zhejiang Taimei Medical Technology Co., Ltd
Sipai(Beijing)Network Techology Co.,Ltd.
TINAVI Medical Technologies Co.,Ltd.
Anhui iFLYHealth Co.,Ltd.
Spiritual Doctor Zhihui
General Electric
Google
Medtronic
Johnson
Siemens
Nvidia Corporation