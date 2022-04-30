Medical Artificial Intelligence Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Artificial intelligence medical is an industry that combines medical and artificial intelligence technologies.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Artificial Intelligence in Global, including the following market information:

Global Medical Artificial Intelligence Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Medical Artificial Intelligence market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Disease Risk Prediction Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Medical Artificial Intelligence include Ali Health, Ping An Healthcare And Technology Company Limited., Tencent, Tianjin Happy Life Technology Co., Ltd., WeDoctor, Beijing Dongruan Wanghai Technology Co., Ltd., Unisound AI Technology Co., Ltd., iCarbonX and Spring Rain Software, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Medical Artificial Intelligence companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Medical Artificial Intelligence Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Medical Artificial Intelligence Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Disease Risk Prediction

Medical Imaging Assisted Diagnosis

Clinical Auxiliary Diagnosis And Treatment

Smart Health Management

Intelligent Hospital Management

Virtual Assistant

Others

Global Medical Artificial Intelligence Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Medical Artificial Intelligence Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Medical Institutions

Others

Global Medical Artificial Intelligence Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Medical Artificial Intelligence Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Medical Artificial Intelligence revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Medical Artificial Intelligence revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ali Health

Ping An Healthcare And Technology Company Limited.

Tencent

Tianjin Happy Life Technology Co., Ltd.

WeDoctor

Beijing Dongruan Wanghai Technology Co., Ltd.

Unisound AI Technology Co., Ltd.

iCarbonX

Spring Rain Software

Infervision Technology

Zhejiang Taimei Medical Technology Co., Ltd

Sipai(Beijing)Network Techology Co.,Ltd.

TINAVI Medical Technologies Co.,Ltd.

Anhui iFLYHealth Co.,Ltd.

Spiritual Doctor Zhihui

General Electric

Google

Medtronic

Johnson

Siemens

Nvidia Corporation

