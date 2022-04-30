Third-party Medical Diagnosis Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Third-party medical testing belongs to the “Medical Diagnostic Service” sub-industry in the “Medical Service” industry. It is a service form that relies on the Independent Clinical Laboratory (ICL) to provide medical testing and diagnostic outsourcing for various medical institutions. It belongs to the branch of the third-party testing industry in the medical field. Medical diagnosis, third-party medical diagnosis, and independent medical laboratory belong to the affiliation relationship.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Third-party Medical Diagnosis in Global, including the following market information:

Global Third-party Medical Diagnosis Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Third-party Medical Diagnosis market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hematology Testing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Third-party Medical Diagnosis include Kingmed Diagnostics Group, Dian Diagnostics Group, ADICON, Daan Gene, Hybribio Biotech, Kangmei Biotechnology, BGI Genomics Co.,Ltd and NovogeneCo.,Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Third-party Medical Diagnosis companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Third-party Medical Diagnosis Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Third-party Medical Diagnosis Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hematology Testing

Genetic Disease and Rare Disease Detection

Infectious Disease Detection

Tumor Detection

Neurological Testing and Gynecological Related Testing

Global Third-party Medical Diagnosis Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Third-party Medical Diagnosis Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Community Health Services

Medical center

Desease control Centre

Others

Global Third-party Medical Diagnosis Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Third-party Medical Diagnosis Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Third-party Medical Diagnosis revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Third-party Medical Diagnosis revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kingmed Diagnostics Group

Dian Diagnostics Group

ADICON

Daan Gene

Hybribio Biotech

Kangmei Biotechnology

BGI Genomics Co.,Ltd

NovogeneCo.,Ltd.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-thirdparty-medical-diagnosis-forecast-2022-2028-982

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/life-sciences/global-thirdparty-medical-diagnosis-forecast-2022-2028-982