Third-party Medical Diagnosis Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Third-party medical testing belongs to the “Medical Diagnostic Service” sub-industry in the “Medical Service” industry. It is a service form that relies on the Independent Clinical Laboratory (ICL) to provide medical testing and diagnostic outsourcing for various medical institutions. It belongs to the branch of the third-party testing industry in the medical field. Medical diagnosis, third-party medical diagnosis, and independent medical laboratory belong to the affiliation relationship.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Third-party Medical Diagnosis in Global, including the following market information:
Global Third-party Medical Diagnosis Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Third-party Medical Diagnosis market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hematology Testing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Third-party Medical Diagnosis include Kingmed Diagnostics Group, Dian Diagnostics Group, ADICON, Daan Gene, Hybribio Biotech, Kangmei Biotechnology, BGI Genomics Co.,Ltd and NovogeneCo.,Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Third-party Medical Diagnosis companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Third-party Medical Diagnosis Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Third-party Medical Diagnosis Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hematology Testing
Genetic Disease and Rare Disease Detection
Infectious Disease Detection
Tumor Detection
Neurological Testing and Gynecological Related Testing
Global Third-party Medical Diagnosis Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Third-party Medical Diagnosis Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Community Health Services
Medical center
Desease control Centre
Others
Global Third-party Medical Diagnosis Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Third-party Medical Diagnosis Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Third-party Medical Diagnosis revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Third-party Medical Diagnosis revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Kingmed Diagnostics Group
Dian Diagnostics Group
ADICON
Daan Gene
Hybribio Biotech
Kangmei Biotechnology
BGI Genomics Co.,Ltd
NovogeneCo.,Ltd.