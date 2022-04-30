Postpartum Rehabilitation Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Postpartum rehabilitation equipment is dedicated to the screening and treatment of postpartum diseases and postpartum body recovery. It mainly stimulates local neuromuscular and activates cell tissue through physical therapy methods such as biostimulation and electrical stimulation, and restores the elasticity and tension of muscle tissue during the course of treatment. Spend. Postpartum rehabilitation equipment is widely used in homes, hospitals, confinement clubs, in vitro shaping institutions and other places to help postpartum women perform pelvic floor repair and solve common postpartum problems such as skin sagging, body distortion, and postpartum stretch marks.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Postpartum Rehabilitation Equipment in global, including the following market information:
Global Postpartum Rehabilitation Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Postpartum Rehabilitation Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Postpartum Rehabilitation Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Postpartum Rehabilitation Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Basin Rehabilitation Equipment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Postpartum Rehabilitation Equipment include Lifotronic, Nanjing Weiss Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Xiangyu Medical Co.,ltd., Longest Science&Technology, Vishee Medical Technology, Medlander and Dejia Zhilian Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Postpartum Rehabilitation Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Postpartum Rehabilitation Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Postpartum Rehabilitation Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Basin Rehabilitation Equipment
Postpartum Recovery Equipment
Global Postpartum Rehabilitation Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Postpartum Rehabilitation Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Family
Hospital
Confinement Club
In Vitro Plasticity Mechanism
Other
Global Postpartum Rehabilitation Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Postpartum Rehabilitation Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Postpartum Rehabilitation Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Postpartum Rehabilitation Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Postpartum Rehabilitation Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Postpartum Rehabilitation Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Lifotronic
Nanjing Weiss Medical Technology Co., Ltd.
Xiangyu Medical Co.,ltd.
Longest Science&Technology
Vishee Medical Technology
Medlander
Dejia Zhilian Technology