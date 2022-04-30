Allergy Reagent Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Allergy Reagent in global, including the following market information:

Global Allergy Reagent Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Allergy Reagent Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Allergy Reagent companies in 2021 (%)

The global Allergy Reagent market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Allergen-specific IgE Quantitative Detection Kit Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Allergy Reagent include HOB Biotech Group, Phadia, Oumeng, Mediwiss, Zheda Dixun Biological Gene Engineering, Xinhualian Concord, Biomerica and SDR Diagnostics., Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Allergy Reagent manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Allergy Reagent Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Allergy Reagent Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Allergen-specific IgE Quantitative Detection Kit

Allergen-specific IgE Antibody Detection Kit

Food-specific IgG Antibody Detection Kit

Global Allergy Reagent Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Allergy Reagent Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Laboratory

Others

Global Allergy Reagent Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Allergy Reagent Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Allergy Reagent revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Allergy Reagent revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Allergy Reagent sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Allergy Reagent sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

HOB Biotech Group

Phadia

Oumeng

Mediwiss

Zheda Dixun Biological Gene Engineering

Xinhualian Concord

Biomerica

SDR Diagnostics., Ltd

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-allergy-reagent-forecast-2022-2028-444

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/life-sciences/global-allergy-reagent-forecast-2022-2028-444