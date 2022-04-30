Orthopedic Medical Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Orthopedic medical devices are one of the largest sub-sectors in the medical device industry. Among them, orthopedic implants are the most important category of orthopedic devices. They usually refer to surgical implantation into the human body to replace, support, locate, or repair bones, joints, and The devices and materials of cartilage and other tissues are of high value and have an important impact on human life and health, and their production and use must be strictly controlled. Therefore, orthopedic implants are generally classified as high-value medical consumables.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Orthopedic Medical Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Orthopedic Medical Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Orthopedic Medical Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Orthopedic Medical Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Orthopedic Medical Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Trauma Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Orthopedic Medical Equipment include Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew plc, Medtronic, CFX Colfax Corp, NuVasive, Wright Medica, Orthofix Medical and Kangmei Pharmaceutical. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Orthopedic Medical Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Orthopedic Medical Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Orthopedic Medical Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Trauma

Spine

Joints

Others

Global Orthopedic Medical Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Orthopedic Medical Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Laboratory

Others

Global Orthopedic Medical Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Orthopedic Medical Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Orthopedic Medical Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Orthopedic Medical Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Orthopedic Medical Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Orthopedic Medical Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet

Smith & Nephew plc

Medtronic

CFX Colfax Corp

NuVasive

Wright Medica

Orthofix Medical

Kangmei Pharmaceutical

