Orthopedic Medical Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Orthopedic medical devices are one of the largest sub-sectors in the medical device industry. Among them, orthopedic implants are the most important category of orthopedic devices. They usually refer to surgical implantation into the human body to replace, support, locate, or repair bones, joints, and The devices and materials of cartilage and other tissues are of high value and have an important impact on human life and health, and their production and use must be strictly controlled. Therefore, orthopedic implants are generally classified as high-value medical consumables.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Orthopedic Medical Equipment in global, including the following market information:
Global Orthopedic Medical Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Orthopedic Medical Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Orthopedic Medical Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Orthopedic Medical Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Trauma Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Orthopedic Medical Equipment include Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew plc, Medtronic, CFX Colfax Corp, NuVasive, Wright Medica, Orthofix Medical and Kangmei Pharmaceutical. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Orthopedic Medical Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Orthopedic Medical Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Orthopedic Medical Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Trauma
Spine
Joints
Others
Global Orthopedic Medical Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Orthopedic Medical Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Laboratory
Others
Global Orthopedic Medical Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Orthopedic Medical Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Orthopedic Medical Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Orthopedic Medical Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Orthopedic Medical Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Orthopedic Medical Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Stryker Corporation
Zimmer Biomet
Smith & Nephew plc
Medtronic
CFX Colfax Corp
NuVasive
Wright Medica
Orthofix Medical
Kangmei Pharmaceutical