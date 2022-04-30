Functional Coating Composite Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Functional coating composite material is a new type of material developed on the basis of traditional pressure-sensitive tape products. It is transformed and composited with different types of substrates through precision coating, printing, vacuum sputtering, sintering and other processes. Functional coating composite materials can be divided into two categories: adhesive materials and film materials, both of which need to be produced through a coating process and are widely used in various industrial and civil fields.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Functional Coating Composite in global, including the following market information:
Global Functional Coating Composite Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Functional Coating Composite Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Functional Coating Composite companies in 2021 (%)
The global Functional Coating Composite market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Adhesive Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Functional Coating Composite include 3M, Avery Dennison, LINTEC, Tesa, Sidike New Materials, Smith Adhesive New Material, HaoMing Technology, Ningbo Exciton Technology and Yongguan Adhesive. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Functional Coating Composite manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Functional Coating Composite Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Functional Coating Composite Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Adhesive Material
Thin Film Material
Global Functional Coating Composite Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Functional Coating Composite Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Consumer Electronics
New Energy Vehicle Lithium Battery
Vehicle Electronics
Household Appliances
Others
Global Functional Coating Composite Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Functional Coating Composite Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Functional Coating Composite revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Functional Coating Composite revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Functional Coating Composite sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Functional Coating Composite sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
Avery Dennison
LINTEC
Tesa
Sidike New Materials
Smith Adhesive New Material
HaoMing Technology
Ningbo Exciton Technology
Yongguan Adhesive