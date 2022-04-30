Functional Coating Composite Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Functional coating composite material is a new type of material developed on the basis of traditional pressure-sensitive tape products. It is transformed and composited with different types of substrates through precision coating, printing, vacuum sputtering, sintering and other processes. Functional coating composite materials can be divided into two categories: adhesive materials and film materials, both of which need to be produced through a coating process and are widely used in various industrial and civil fields.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Functional Coating Composite in global, including the following market information:

Global Functional Coating Composite Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Functional Coating Composite Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Functional Coating Composite companies in 2021 (%)

The global Functional Coating Composite market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Adhesive Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Functional Coating Composite include 3M, Avery Dennison, LINTEC, Tesa, Sidike New Materials, Smith Adhesive New Material, HaoMing Technology, Ningbo Exciton Technology and Yongguan Adhesive. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Functional Coating Composite manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Functional Coating Composite Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Functional Coating Composite Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Adhesive Material

Thin Film Material

Global Functional Coating Composite Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Functional Coating Composite Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Consumer Electronics

New Energy Vehicle Lithium Battery

Vehicle Electronics

Household Appliances

Others

Global Functional Coating Composite Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Functional Coating Composite Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Functional Coating Composite revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Functional Coating Composite revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Functional Coating Composite sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Functional Coating Composite sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Avery Dennison

LINTEC

Tesa

Sidike New Materials

Smith Adhesive New Material

HaoMing Technology

Ningbo Exciton Technology

Yongguan Adhesive

