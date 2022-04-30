Command and Dispatch System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Command and dispatch system refers to a collection of equipment that comprehensively utilizes computer, network, communication and automation technologies to transmit command and dispatch instructions and information. The command and dispatch system provides multiple communication methods and bearer services to realize controllable, non-blocking, convenient operation, safe and reliable point-to-point and multipoint-to-multipoint communication. The system is closely integrated with the specific command and dispatch business, providing high-efficiency technical support for the command and dispatch work. The command and dispatch system is divided according to the occasion of use, and mainly includes: electric power command and dispatch system, military command and dispatch system, traffic command and dispatch system, emergency command and dispatch system, and production dispatch system of industrial enterprises.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Command and Dispatch System in Global, including the following market information:

Global Command and Dispatch System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Command and Dispatch System market was valued at 32890 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 41420 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Electric Power Command and Dispatch System Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Command and Dispatch System include GHT Co.,Ltd., Far East Communications, Electronic Technology Branch of Chongqing Jinmei Communication Co., Ltd., Jiaxun Feihong Electric Co., Ltd., China National Software & Service Company Limited, TADIRAN, Shenzhen Dvision Co., Ltd., Vtron Group Co.,Ltd. and Beijing Unistrong Science and Technology Co., Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Command and Dispatch System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Command and Dispatch System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Command and Dispatch System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Electric Power Command and Dispatch System

Military Command and Dispatch System

Traffic Command and Dispatch System

Emergency Command and Dispatch System

Production Scheduling System of Industrial Enterprises

Others

Global Command and Dispatch System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Command and Dispatch System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electricity

National Defense

Railway

Others (Petrochemical Industry, Urban Rail Transit, Government Emergency Platform, etc.)

Global Command and Dispatch System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Command and Dispatch System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Command and Dispatch System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Command and Dispatch System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

