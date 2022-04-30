ICT Operations Management Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

ICT is the abbreviation of information and communication technology. ICT operation management refers to the use of professional information technology and methods to provide telecom operators and large enterprise customers (such as large enterprises in the radio and television, finance, Internet, petroleum, and electric power industries) on the telecommunications network. Comprehensive management of radio and television networks, computer networks, data centers, and related IT software and hardware environments, application systems and operational services is an important part of enterprises to promote informatization construction and optimize business operation management and processes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of ICT Operations Management in Global, including the following market information:

Global ICT Operations Management Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global ICT Operations Management market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Business Support System (BSS) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of ICT Operations Management include IBM, HP, BMC, CA, Bright Oceans Inter-Telecom Corporation, Beijing ZZNode Technologies Co., Ltd., SITEVIEW and Beijing Ultrapower Software Co.,Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the ICT Operations Management companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global ICT Operations Management Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global ICT Operations Management Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Business Support System (BSS)

Operation Support System (OSS)

IT operation and maintenance management system

Management Support System (MSS)

Others

Global ICT Operations Management Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global ICT Operations Management Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Telecommunications

Finance

Oil

Electricity

The Internet

Others

Global ICT Operations Management Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global ICT Operations Management Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies ICT Operations Management revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies ICT Operations Management revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

IBM

HP

BMC

CA

Bright Oceans Inter-Telecom Corporation

Beijing ZZNode Technologies Co., Ltd.

SITEVIEW

Beijing Ultrapower Software Co.,Ltd.

